PO shot injured on motorway

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A patrolling officer of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) was shot and injured by fleecing bandits on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) in the jurisdiction of Hazro Police station, here on Saturday.

According to the Police spokesman, Patrolling Officer (PO) Farman Ullah was on duty when he spotted six suspected persons riding on two different motorcycles moving on the motorway.

As driving of motorcycle on the motorway was banned, the cop intercepted them and as he approached them, they shot fire on his leg and injured him.

The suspected motorcyclists managed to flee from the scene successfully.