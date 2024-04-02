PO wanted in robbery arrested

The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in robbery cases

Police sources said that Junaid Khan, a native of Haripur, was wanted in robbery cases by police and went underground. The local court declared him as PO.

On Tuesday, acting a tip off, a police party raided his hideout and nabbed him.

