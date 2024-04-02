Open Menu

PO Wanted In Robbery Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 10:16 PM

PO wanted in robbery arrested

The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in robbery cases

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in robbery cases.

Police sources said that Junaid Khan, a native of Haripur, was wanted in robbery cases by police and went underground. The local court declared him as PO.

On Tuesday, acting a tip off, a police party raided his hideout and nabbed him.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Robbery Po Haripur Junaid Khan Court

Recent Stories

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

6 minutes ago
 National child abuse prevention month kicks off

National child abuse prevention month kicks off

6 minutes ago
 UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanatio ..

UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..

6 minutes ago
 Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

6 minutes ago
 Death of French toddler still unexplained despite ..

Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor

6 minutes ago
 Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike ..

Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers

6 minutes ago
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

25 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

6 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

6 minutes ago
 UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastroph ..

UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'

6 minutes ago
 Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships p ..

Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian stude ..

10 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS l ..

MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan