PO wanted in triple murder case held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO), who was wanted in a triple murder case, after eight years here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police managed to net a PO namely Fakhar Iqbal wanted in a triple murder case registered in 2015.

The accused had killed three, Muhammad Altaf, his wife Siddiqa Bibi and daughter Sabiha Khanum.