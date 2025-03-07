PO Wanted In Trust Breach Case Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Rawat Police on Friday arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted in a case of breach of trust.
The accused Khurram was booked by the Rawat Police Station for the breach of trust in 2021 and he had been in hiding since then, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The police today raided his hideout to arrest him.
