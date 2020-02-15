PO wanted to police for 28 years arrested in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) : Tor Dher police Saturday arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted to police for the last 28 years in many cases.

According to press release issued here said that Qaiser Ali resident of Jahangira was wanted to police for the last 28 years has been arrested during crack down on criminals.

The police also recovered one Kalashnikov, one pistol and rounds from his possession.