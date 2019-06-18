UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POA Condoles Death Of Father Of PWF Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:57 PM

POA condoles death of father of PWF secretary

President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has condoled the death of father of Secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), Muhammad Arshad Sattar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has condoled the death of father of Secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), Muhammad Arshad Sattar.

In a condolence message here on Tuesday, the POA chief, on his behalf and on behalf of the entire Olympic family, expressed heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family members and the departed soul may rest in eternal peace, said Secretary POA Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

Related Topics

Pakistan May Olympics Family

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

12 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

19 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

24 minutes ago

Russia Sustained Major Foreign Cyberattack Before ..

1 minute ago

Students and officials celebrate US-Funded Merit a ..

1 minute ago

Model Courts disposed of 86 cases in district Rawa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.