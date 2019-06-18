POA condoles death of father of PWF secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has condoled the death of father of Secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), Muhammad Arshad Sattar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has condoled the death of father of Secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), Muhammad Arshad Sattar.

In a condolence message here on Tuesday, the POA chief, on his behalf and on behalf of the entire Olympic family, expressed heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family members and the departed soul may rest in eternal peace, said Secretary POA Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.