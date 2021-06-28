POA organizes cleanup activity at Clifton beach

Pakistan Olympic Association Monday organized a beach cleanup activity here at Clifton beach in connection with international Olympic Day

According to a press release, the activity was carried out in collaboration with Sindh Olympic Association and Karachi Sports Foundation. Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Sports and Youth Affairs Bangul Khan Mahar was the chief guest at the occasion.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan, Olympian Rasheed ul Hassan, National Badminton champion Mahwer Shehzad, Pakistan's ambassador for special Olympics Jasmine Sharif, Japan's Counsel General in Karachi Toshikazu Isomura, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, Secretary SAO Ahmed Ali Rajput, Chairman KSF Asif Azeem and a large number of sports persons participated in thebeach cleanup activity.

Speakers at the occasion stressed on the need of cleanup activities at coastline of Pakistan saying that such activities not only help keeping the sea water pollution free but it would add up to efforts aimed at conservation of natural ecological system as well as marine life.

People from all over the country visit the Clifton beach so conservation of beach and preservation of natural environment were a collective responsibility of all visitors, they said.