Poachers Arrested, Trapping Devices Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:19 PM

Poachers arrested, trapping devices recovered

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional Wildlife Department on Tuesday arrested poachers and recovered trapping devices from their possession in suburban areas of the division.

According to wildlife department, poachers were arrested during raids conducted in Jhok Maachi, Jhok Ghanju, Garwaali and Bharai against poaching.

Wildlife Squad also recovered falcon-trapping ad other gadgets used in illegal hunting. Wildlife department also recovered fine of Rs. 160,000 from the arrested hunters.

