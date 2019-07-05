UrduPoint.com
Poachers Destroyed Major Population Of Pangolins In Pakistan: IG Forest

Fri 05th July 2019

Inspector General (IG) Forest Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Suleyman Warraich Thursday said poachers have destroyed the major population of Pangolins in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Inspector General (IG) Forest Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Suleyman Warraich Thursday said poachers have destroyed the major population of Pangolins in Pakistan.

He made these remarks at a consultation meeting organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Pakistan to discuss conservation of Pangolins in the wake of recent reports confirming Pangolins poaching and illegal trade continues unabated, a press release said.

Warraich appreciated IUCN and other stakeholders for assisting the government in such issues.

He said that various stakeholders were making their sincere efforts to control poaching and smuggling of Pangolins in the country.

He said that the ministry had focused on the creating awareness at the community level through developing information material in local languages. He shared the efforts of the government of Pakistan for wildlife conservation where a sizable budget was allocated under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Suleyman Warraich, Inspector General Forest, Ministry of Climate Change.

In her welcome remarks, Fauzia Malik, Manager IUCN Islamabad Programme Office said that IUCN was striving for the conservation of Pangolins in the country.

IUCN was in the process of consultation with the federal and provincial governments and the relevant stakeholders to comprehend the key challenges and to come up with concrete measures to tackle this issue.

Dr Javed Ahmed, a conservation expert and Senior Advisor of IUCN said that the purpose of this meeting was to understand its distribution and the strongholds. He stressed on the need for identification of hotspots and gaps in the laws to ensure fulfilling of legal obligations towards conservation.

Professor Zahid Baig Mirza, a senior expert proposed the awareness raising at community level through small booklets with cartoons and illustrations.

Naeem Ashraf Raja, Director Biodiversity, Ministry of Climate Change proposed the formation of a working group to take this initiative forward.

Representatives from Ministry of Climate Change, IUCN, Punjab Forest and Wildlife Department, Forest Department Government of Punjab, Forest Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zoological Survey of Pakistan, WWF-Pakistan, Biodiversity experts, academics and independent experts participated and valuably contributed in the meeting.

