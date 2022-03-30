Poaching gang busted, Leopard cub seized

Forest officials of Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday busted poaching gang and seized Leopard cub from their possession

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Forest officials of Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday busted poaching gang and seized Leopard cub from their possession.

The spokesperson of the Wildlife Department said that Abbottabad Wildlife Division in a successful operation has managed to apprehend the offenders involved in common Leopard Cub trafficking from Battagram to Islamabad.

The arrested poachers were identified identified as�Naeem Khan,Falak Naz and Abidullah hailing from District Battagram.

The case compounded by imposing heavy fine amounting Rs 160,000 and Leopard Cub recovered under the case confiscated in favour of KP government.

The Secretary Forestary, Environment and Wildlife Department has appreciated the staff for conducting successful operation to curb the high profile case.