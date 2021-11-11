POAW&SC organizes seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness

The Pakistan Olympic Association Women and Sports Commission (POAW&SC) here on Thursday organized a seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness at the Karachi Gymkhana Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association Women and sports Commission (POAW&SC) here on Thursday organized a seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness at the Karachi Gymkhana Club.

A total of 90 athletes, coaches and officials of swimming, tennis, boxing, handball, karate, archery, softball, badminton, fencing, football, Special Olympics and Sindh Olympic Association attended the seminar, said the statement issued here.

"The POAW&SC was formed under the directives of the IOC with the sole purpose to advise our National Olympic Committee on its development and implementation of the policy to promote and develop equal opportunities for women in sport, in a healthy and safe environment; and to be able to help them participate and benefit from sport and physical activities," said Veena Masud Secretary of the POAW&SC.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Sherazi said that, the importance of today's seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness could not be overstated.

"Knowledge and understanding are our first priority against this disease. Breast Cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths, Awareness and early detection with timely treatment can help us to beat this disease", she added.

There was a very intense question and answer in the session. It was very surprising to know that Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in South Asia.

President of Pink Pakistan Trust Dr. Zubaida Kazi, introduced specially made app for breast cancer to spread the awareness.

She added that, the portal would be a platform for women to have questionnaire and get the information about this cancer.

President POAW&SC, Fatima Lakhani presented souvenirs to the guest speakers and Secretary General SOA Ahmed Ali Rajput. Gift hampers and t-shirts were presented to the participants.