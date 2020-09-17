POC delegation calls on Senator Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of the Pakistan Overseas Community (POC) comprising of Mian Tariq Javed Chairman POC, Fahad Inam Khan, Firdous Nisar, Beenish Shaukat and Abdullah Usman Thursday called on Chairman Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik.

During the meeting, issues of overseas Pakistani were discussed in details, said a press release issued here.

Rehman Malik said that overseas Pakistanis were our asset and they were playing a role of the backbone of our economy by their contribution through remittances and they would be given their due rights rather discriminated.

While addressing a joint press conference along with office barriers of the POC, Rehman Malik said that overseas Pakistanis were victimized by the mafia.

He said there should be special legislation to protect their due rights and also their properties.

The senator said that he as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior had received many complaints from Overseas Pakistanis that their properties were being grabbed by land mafia in their absence.

He said "Overseas Pakistanis are most vulnerable to numerous frauds in Pakistan by the mafia and stringent measures are needed to protect their assets." "I will provide all kind of support to overseas Pakistanis and will raise voice for their rights in Parliament House," he added.

He stressed that special courts were needed to handle the problems and cases of overseas Pakistani to deliver speedy justice as they could not stay in Pakistan for long to pursue their cases.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were the most hardworking people who earned abroad and sent their earning back to their homeland.

He said, "There is no doubt Overseas Pakistanis are our great assets and are our ambassadors and have a lot of heartfelt love and sympathies with their homeland".

Rehman Malik demanded that Overseas Pakistanis should be allowed to have dual citizenship while contesting elections in the country and their patriotism would never be doubted adding that they were more patriotic.

He said that in Canada, the Prime Minister might be from Pakistan in the next 20 years, the way, they gave rights to their citizens contrary to their origin.

He said, "No patriotic Pakistani can betray this country and the patriotism of overseas Pakistanis must not be questioned".

Rehman Malik said the cabinet had sent a summary that overseas Pakistanis were being given the right to vote adding he demanded that they would not be deprived of dual nationality.

The leadership of POC thanked Rehman Malik and said that he had always raised voice for our rights.

Mian Tariq Javed of POC demanded that Overseas Pakistanis would be allocated special seats in the Parliament of Pakistan, right of vote would be given to them and the speedy court would be arranged for them.

Answering a question about the tragic incident of rape on the motorway, A. Rehman Malik said that he had taken suo moto notice on the incident and had sought a detailed report.

He said that he had asked 30 questions about the incident and soon the committee would hold a meeting on it.

While condemning the brutalities in Kashmir by Indian forces, he said Modi was the chief terrorist who had crossed all limits of humanity.

Rehman Malik said that he would always fight for the rights of Kashmiri people.

He urged the government to focus on Kashmir issue as Kashmir was under cruel curfew for last one year.

Rehman Malik said that he would speak for Kashmir at every forum and would go in international court of justice against Modi brutalities.

He appreciated the role of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and said that his efforts to restore peace in the region were remarkable.

He warned that it was not 1971, now Pakistan was a nuclear power and Pakistan's armed forces fully capable of defending the motherland.