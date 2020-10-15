International Day of Rural Women marked on October 15 across the globe including Pakistan to pay homage and to recognize the pivotal role of rural women in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :International Day of Rural Women marked on October 15 across the globe including Pakistan to pay homage and to recognize the pivotal role of rural women in the society.

Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) organized its 13th annual conference in connection with International Rural Women Day here on Thursday.

According to an official of PODA, the day has focused on rural women's leadership in climate change adaptation, COVID-19 response, governance and disaster preparedness.

Adding he said that PODA has strictly adopted COVID-19 SOP's in the conference as entry had not been allowed without mask and invitation card.

The theme for this International Day of Rural Women was "Building rural women's resilience in the wake of COVID-19".

The women hailing in rural areas were the most neglected segment of the society facing discrimination due to the male chauvinism.

The rural women have not been ensured their fundamental rights and basic needs including education, health facilities, labour wages, matrimonial rights.

The rural woman should be allowed to play her key role for the development of a sustainable progressive society.

Structural barriers and discriminatory social norms continue to constrain women's decision-making power and political participation in rural communities.

The speakers from different walks of life have highlighted the key role of rural woman and paid tribute for rendering sacrifices for the development of rural society.