PODA struggle for women rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of the European Union in Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka Tuesday said eliminating child marriage requires a collective effort to ensure that girls have access to education, health information, services, and life-skills education.

She was speaking at the concluding session of the 3-day 16th Annual Rural Women Leadership Conference held here. She said that child marriage is fundamentally an issue of gender inequality. It is also a multifaceted problem, with varying legal dimensions and immensely rooted socio-cultural norms.

During the conference around 3000 rural women leaders representing around 150 districts of the country including the four provinces and regions of AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan explored different dimensions of the issue of child marriage from legal to human rights perspectives demanded to raise the minimum age of marriage of girls in Pakistan excluding Sindh to 18 years of age through legal amendment in the existing laws.

The conference participants unanimously passed a resolution to raise the minimum age of marriage of girls to 18 years to ensure the fundamental rights of the girls in the country to harness the underutilized potential that women represent in the country, it is imperative to break free from the gender norms to ensure these women and girls have essential services, economic resources, and gainful employment and that they actively participate in their communities as voters, leaders, member of political parties as candidates.

Emphasizing the right to education Article 25-A enshrined through the Constitution of Pakistan, Executive Director and founder of PODA, Sameena Nazir demanded that women have equal representation at all levels in all sectors

Ambassador of Norway in Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas found the conference a platform where women were everywhere in the majority to talk on the issues that were at the top of their priorities.

A wheelchair-user mother, Azra from Islamabad urged all to make no excuse to declare 18 years as the minimum age of marriage of a girl because due to her disability, she married off of daughter at an early age who was divorced very young.

She urged all to protect young girls' fundamental right to get education and access to opportunities to lead a dignified life.

Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson National Commission on Child Rights ensured their support to raise the minimum age of girls to 18 years by signing the resolution.

Earlier speaking during the session on “Enhance Electoral Participation of Rural Women through Voter Registration and Democracy Education”, Ms. Nazir said negligence to record girls’ birth officially and add girls in Family Form-B results in the denial of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) for girls when they turn 18.

Without CNIC a woman cannot register as a voter in Pakistan which has led to the “missing women voters” problem in Pakistan. Low turnout of women voters is also caused by rejected votes when women do not know how to vote correctly.

In many cases, women are not able to vote due to a lack of transportation facilities and due to fear of violence and harassment. Women with disabilities and trans women face additional gender-specific obstacles to cast their votes with dignity, she added.

Rural women leaders who spoke included Ms. Kausar Khatoon, Social Activist Kalat Balochistan Shirin Gul, Ghanche Gilgit-Baltistan, Mariyam Iqbal, Social Activist Peshawar, KP, Fayyaz Kausar General Councilor, Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shazia Zaheer, Political Rights of Women with Disabilities, Rukhsana Arshad, Sangat Development Organization Sheikhupura, Ayesha Shafqat (PWD) Janant Welfare organization, Lahore, Iffat Batool, Sohni Dharti Organization, Qamber Shahdad Kot, Sindh and Sonia, Trans women rights activist, Islamabad.

The conference ended with an award ceremony. The rural women leaders who excelled in their districts in protecting the rights of women and girls were awarded shields. Jugni Theatre Group from Chakwal also presented an educational play on the importance of casting votes.

The conference was supported by the EU, the Norwegian Embassy, Islamabad, UN Women, Olive Culture, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, ECP NED, NDI, and Nutritional International.