UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PODA To Organize 3-day Conference On Int'l Rural Women Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:41 PM

PODA to organize 3-day conference on Int'l Rural Women Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) would organize 3-day 13th annual conference in connection with International Rural Women Day from Oct 15 to Oct 17.

According to an official of PODA, the day would focus on rural women's leadership in climate change adaptation, COVID-19 response, governance and disaster preparedness.

Adding he said that SOP's would be ensured due to danger spread of COVID-19 as entry would not be allowed without invitation card and mask.

He said the day celebrates and honors the role of rural women on October 15 as it recognizes rural women's importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide.

\395

Related Topics

October Women From

Recent Stories

Moeed W.Yusuf appears on The Wire to discuss Pak-I ..

21 minutes ago

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

24 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

24 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

24 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

27 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.