ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy (PODA) would organize 3-day 13th annual conference in connection with International Rural Women Day from Oct 15 to Oct 17.

According to an official of PODA, the day would focus on rural women's leadership in climate change adaptation, COVID-19 response, governance and disaster preparedness.

Adding he said that SOP's would be ensured due to danger spread of COVID-19 as entry would not be allowed without invitation card and mask.

He said the day celebrates and honors the role of rural women on October 15 as it recognizes rural women's importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide.

