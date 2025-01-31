Podcast Studio Inaugurated At UoM
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) at the University of Malakand (UoM) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Podcast Studio.
The ceremony was graced by the presence of Capt (R) Kamaran Ahmad Afridi, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the chief guest at UoM on Friday.
Capt (R) Kamaran Ahmad Afridi, in his address, emphasized his commitment to promoting quality education in the province and highlighted various initiatives undertaken to uplift the education sector.
He lauded the University of Malakand’s dedication to academic excellence and praised Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Rashid Ahmad for his visionary leadership in strengthening the institution's educational standards.
Furthermore, Capt (R) Kamaran Ahmad Afridi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the faculty, particularly Dr Sajjad Ali, Assistant Prof of JMC, for his instrumental role in establishing the Podcast Studio.
He recognized the significance of this initiative in enhancing practical learning opportunities for students and bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry practices.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad also commended Dr Sajjad Ali’s efforts and underscored the importance of such initiatives in equipping students with modern media skills.
He reiterated the university’s commitment to fostering an innovative learning environment that aligns with contemporary media trends.
The event was attended by all deans and heads of various departments, who expressed their appreciation for this groundbreaking initiative.
The launch of the Podcast Studio is expected to provide students with hands-on experience in digital content creation, podcasting and media production, further strengthening the university’s journalism and mass communication program.
