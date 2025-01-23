Open Menu

Podiatrist Advocates For Quarterly Medicated Pedicure To Prevent Foot Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Podiatrist advocates for quarterly medicated pedicure to prevent foot issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Medicated pedicure is a procedure performed in a clinic to treat various foot problems, including nail fungus, ingrown toenails, corns and calluses.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Podiatrist Salma Roshan said that medicated pedicure is recommended every three months to prevent foot-related issues. She explained that performing the pedicure helps in preventing the spread of fungus from its initial stage to advanced stages.

Explaining the procedure, Salma said that medical-grade cutters are used to trim hard nails, while spatulas are used to gently remove dead skin.

She said that surgical blades are carefully used to remove calluses and corns. "Nail grinding, drilling and filing machines are also utilized to correct nail deformities," she added.

She said that the procedure begins with cleaning the feet with antiseptic to prevent the spread of germs. She said that the nails are then cut using sterilized tools.

Following the cutting, nail filing is performed to manage discoloration, remove dust, and trim cuticles, she maintained.

Salma highlighted the importance of exercising extra caution when treating diabetic patients, particularly those taking blood thinners. "Diabetic patients with ingrown toenails, corns, or calluses should avoid attempting to cut their own nails to prevent wounds that may lead to serious complications," she warned.

She noted that nail buffing and grinding are performed for patients experiencing extra nail growth, thick nails or fungal infections.

The podiatrist explained that hard skin and fissures can develop due to wearing ill-fitting shoes and walking on uneven surfaces. "To address persistent issues, custom orthotics or shoe inserts are used, which help in dealing with abnormal arches, hammertoes and bunions," she said.

Salma concluded that the medicated pedicure ends with foot reflexology, targeting pressure points in all four sections of the foot.

/395

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, Dubai Media Academy organise tra ..

14 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

14 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economi ..

UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025

14 hours ago
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school qua ..

SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

14 hours ago
 Executive Committee reviews progress on various pr ..

Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

14 hours ago
 Police arrests accused involved in murder case of ..

Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man

14 hours ago
 Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance minist ..

Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos

14 hours ago
 Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

14 hours ago
 Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroe ..

Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan