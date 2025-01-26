Podiatrist Advocates For Quarterly Medicated Pedicure To Prevent Foot Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Medicated pedicure is a procedure performed in a clinic to treat various foot problems, including nail fungus, ingrown toenails, corns and calluses.
Talking to APP on Sunday, Podiatrist Salma Roshan said that medicated pedicure is recommended every three months to prevent foot-related issues. She explained that performing the pedicure helps in preventing the spread of fungus from its initial stage to advanced stages.
Explaining the procedure, Salma said that medical-grade cutters are used to trim hard nails, while spatulas are used to gently remove dead skin.
She said that surgical blades are carefully used to remove calluses and corns. “Nail grinding, drilling and filing machines are also utilized to correct nail deformities,” she added.
She said that the procedure begins with cleaning the feet with antiseptic to prevent the spread of germs. She said that the nails are then cut using sterilized tools.
Following the cutting, nail filing is performed to manage discoloration, remove dust, and trim cuticles, she maintained.
Salma highlighted the importance of exercising extra caution when treating diabetic patients, particularly those taking blood thinners. “Diabetic patients with ingrown toenails, corns, or calluses should avoid attempting to cut their own nails to prevent wounds that may lead to serious complications,” she warned.
She noted that nail buffing and grinding are performed for patients experiencing extra nail growth, thick nails or fungal infections.
The podiatrist explained that hard skin and fissures can develop due to wearing ill-fitting shoes and walking on uneven surfaces. “To address persistent issues, custom orthotics or shoe inserts are used, which help in dealing with abnormal arches, hammertoes and bunions,” she said.
Salma concluded that the medicated pedicure ends with foot reflexology, targeting pressure points in all four sections of the foot.
