Poet A.Aziz Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Poet A.Aziz passes away

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal division Nadir Chattha on Tuesday expressed profound condolence on the demise of Aizad Aziz, well-known urdu poet cum writer of district Sahiwal.

In a condolence message, the Commissioner paid rich tribute to late poet and prayed for the departed soul.

Aizad Aziz died at the age of 66 due to cardiac arrest, and arts council director made all the arrangements for funeral prayer at Sahiwal arts council.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, senior cultural personalities, local journalists also expressed condolences with the bereaved family.

