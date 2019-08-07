UrduPoint.com
Poet Ahmad Shamim's Death Anniversary Observed

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:16 PM

Poet Ahmad Shamim's death anniversary observed

Ahmad Shamim, a noted poet and playwright, famed for his poem 'Kabhi Ham Khoobsoorat They' died 37 years ago, but his creative work still inspires many today

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Ahmad Shamim, a noted poet and playwright, famed for his poem 'Kabhi Ham Khoobsoorat They' died 37 years ago, but his creative work still inspires many today.

Ghulam Ahmad was the real name of Ahmad Shamim and he was born in Sri Nagar in 1929.

He suffered jail hardships at the hands of Indian government during Kashmir liberation movement.

He, however, later migrated to Pakistan and joined the information department in Azad Kashmir where he remained posted as director.

Ahmad Shamim also authored short stories and dramas. The books he authored included 'Ajnabi Mosam Me Ababeel', and 'Rait Par Safar Ka Lamha'.

He died on Aug 7 in 1982.

