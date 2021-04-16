UrduPoint.com
Poet Ahmed Ali Sai Remembered

Poet Ahmed Ali Sai remembered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Gandhara Hindko board and Gandhara Hindko academy organized a function on the occasion of the 84th birth anniversary of the great Hindko language Sufi poet Ahmed Ali Sai at the shrine of Ahmad Ali Sai here on Friday.

Staff members of Gandhara Hindko Academy including Joint Secretary of the Board Ahmed Nadeem Awan attended the function. On the occasion, a wreath of flowers was laid at the mausoleum of Ahmed Ali Sai, prayers were offered for the forgiveness and elevation of the deceased and tributes were also paid to him.

Ahmed Nadeem Awan, Joint Secretary, Gandhara Hindko Board, said that Gandhara Hindko Board and Academy has a tradition of celebrating the days and anniversaries of its forefathers and dignitaries with great zeal and spirit and this event is also a link in the same chain.

He said for the promotion and development of literature and culture of any language it is necessary to have a Sufi poet of that language. He said the Gandhara Hindko Board not only collected the words of Ahmad Ali Sai but also gave it a book form while keeping in view the requirements of modern times. Recently, Ahmed Ali Sai's Android app "Ganjina Sai" has also been launched, he concluded.

