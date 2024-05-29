Open Menu

Poet Ahmed Farhad In Custody Of AJK Police: IHC Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:19 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed by the Attorney General for Pakistan on Wednesday that the missing poet Ahmed Farhad was arrested in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and currently in police custody there

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case regarding the recovery of the poet.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani observed that still the answers of few questions were awaited. "We have taken the oath to protect the fundamental rights of citizens," he added.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar prayed the court to dispose of case after the missing poet was located.

"Our children, citizens and security personnel are being martyred," he added.

The minister said that the Parliament should also play its role.

The Constitution had described the limits of every institution.

On the occasion, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan also presented the report of Police Station Dherkot, AJK.

Amicus curiae senior journalist Hamid Mir said that he had submitted his written arguments to the court.

He said that the Parliament had passed a bill regarding the missing persons which should have been implemented.

The law minister said that a House of the Parliament had recommended an amendment in the bill, and in such situation a joint session of the Parliament was required.

Justice Kayani said that the media had given awareness to the public.

The court then adjourned the case till Friday.

