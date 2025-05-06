Open Menu

Poet Ayaz Gul, Other Writers Visit SMIU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:48 PM

Distinguished poet and Professor Ayaz Gul has visited Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Distinguished poet and Professor Ayaz Gul has visited Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by writer and printer Qurban Mangi and Muhammad Ali Majid during his visit to historical educational institute.

Gul went round various historic buildings of the university including the Main Building, Hassanally Effendi library, Talpur House, Mosques and praised historic role of Sindh Madressatul Islam played in spreading modern quality education in the region since 1885.

He said that uniqueness of the SMIU is that it produced great academicians, intellectuals and writers also, who educated masses to involve in social development of the society.

Ayaz Gul said this kind of the institutions must be valued, developed, protected and promoted because these are our living history and our younger generation must know their history.

