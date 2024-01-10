Open Menu

Poet Hafeez Hoshiarpuri Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Poet Hafeez Hoshiarpuri remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of prominent poet, Hafeez Hoshiarpuri observed on Wednesday.

He was born on 5th January, 1912 at Hoshiarpur in India. He was a genius and very prominent among urdu poets of his time.

Famous poems of Hafeez Hoshiarpuri are, Teri talash mein ham jab kabhi nikalte hain, 'Mohabbat karne vaale kam na honge', etc.

Hafeez was the ustad of Nasir Kazmi, who later on became one of the renowned poets of Urdu language and began writing ghazals under his teacher's guidance. Hafeez died on 10th January, 1973 in Karachi.

