KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The health of Sindh's famous poet Imdad Hussaini was enquired at a local hospital on the special directives of the Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah.

The famous writer Madad Ali Sindhi enquired after Imdad Hussaini's health on the directives of the minister and presented a bouquet.

He also conveyed a message of the minister to the ailing poet that the Culture department would provide every possible support to him (poet).