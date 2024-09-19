Open Menu

Poet, Journalist Ajmal Siraj Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Poet, journalist Ajmal Siraj passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Famous poet and journalist Ajmal Siraj passed away after a prolonged illness.

He was 56.

Family sources confirmed that Ajmal Siraj breathed his last in a private hospital on Thursday.

Ajmal Siraj was suffering from lung disease.

The funeral prayer will be offered after Asr prayer at Zaman Town Korangi Mosque on Thursday evening, family members said.

