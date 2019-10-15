(@FahadShabbir)

Noted poet and teacher Kaifi Jampuri's 48th death anniversary would be observed on (Wednesday)October 16

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Noted poet and teacher Kaifi Jampuri's 48th death anniversary would be observed on (Wednesday)October 16.

Born on April 1,1905 in Rajanpur, the father of noted intellectual and journalist Shabbir Hassan Akhtar, received early education from Islamia middle school in Jampur and later became a teacher after completing training at Normal School Multan in 1927.

He performed duties as teacher and headmaster in different schools in Dera Ghazi Khan and later joined Islamia high school Aam Khas Bagh Multan in 1960 and remained there till retirement.

He did poetry in Seraiki, urdu and persian languages and was the author of three books including translation of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed poetry.

He died on October 16,1971 in Jampur.