Poet, literary scholar Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Birth anniversary of renowned poet and veteran literary scholar, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was marked across the country on Wednesday.

The renowned poet was born as Ahmad Shah Awan on November 20, 1916 in the village Anga, Khushab district.

Qasmi wrote 50 books on topics such as poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism and art, and was a major figure in contemporary urdu literature.

His poetry was distinguished by its humanism and his Urdu Afsana (short story) work is considered by some second only to Prem Chand in its depiction of rural culture.

He was also editor and publisher of the literary magazine Funoon for almost half a century.

He published collections of his best-known work including poetry volumes Jalal-o-Jamal, Shola-i-Gul and Kisht-i-Wafa, and short story collections Chopaal,Sannata, and Kapaas ka Phool,Bagolay, Tal-o-Gharoob, Sailab-o-Gardab,Anchal, Ghar se Ghar Tak.

Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi is a recipient of Pride of Performance (1968) and Pakistan academy of Letters' lifetime achievement award as well as thecountry's highest civil honour Sitara-i-Imtiaz (1980) for his literary work. He died on July 10, 2006.