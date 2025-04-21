Poet of East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal remembered on his 87th death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The 87th death anniversary of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed here and across the country on Monday to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The 87th death anniversary of great philosopher, thinker and Poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed here and across the country on Monday to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot. Iqbal was a great representative of the Muslims of the Subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, which was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal dreamed of a separate homeland and through his poetry breathed a new spirit of awakening among the Muslims of the subcontinent. His famous presidential address in Allahabad in 1930 is of historical significance. Pakistan came into existence due to the teachings of Allama Iqbal and the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam.

The thinker of Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal received his early education in Sialkot. He passed his matriculation examination from Mission High school and his FA examination from Murray College, Sialkot.

After this, Allama Iqbal did his Masters in Philosophy from Government College Lahore and then went to England for higher education where he obtained a law degree. Later, he went to Germany where he obtained a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Munich.

He also taught at the Oriental College here, but adopted law as a permanent profession. Along with law, Allama Iqbal continued to write poetry and also participated in political movements. In 1922, he was given the title of ‘Sir’ by the government.

Noted poet and critic Mansoor Afaq in this connection told APP that the thinker of Pakistan is counted among the history-making figures of the Indian subcontinent. Allama Iqbal not only presented the concept of Pakistan but also conveyed a universal message to Muslims, youth and society through his poetry.

The thinker of Pakistan, Allama Iqbal, breathed a new spirit of awakening into the Muslim nation of the subcontinent with his poetry. It was through the efforts of Allama Iqbal that the Pakistan Movement gained strength and, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on August 14, 1947, an independent homeland, Pakistan, was achieved, he added.

Allama Iqbal’s famous collection of poetry includes Bang Dara, Zarb-e-Kaleem, Armaghan-e-Hijaz and Bal-e-Jibril. The current situation demands that the message of unity and togetherness be disseminated through the poetry of Allama Iqbal.

Afaq said that as a great poet and thinker, the nation will always be grateful to him. The tomb of this great poet of the nation is located in the premises of the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore.

Allama Iqbal died on this day in 1938.