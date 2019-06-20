UrduPoint.com
Poet Rasheed Qaisarani's Death Anniversary On June 21

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

Poet Rasheed Qaisarani's death anniversary on June 21

The ninth death anniversary of noted poet and intellectual Rasheed Qaisarani would be observed on June 21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) The ninth death anniversary of noted poet and intellectual Rasheed Qaisarani would be observed on June 21.

He was born on Dec 13, 1930 in Kot Qaisarani village of Taunsa Shari.The poet received early education from his native town and graduated from Punjab University Lahore.

He joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as pilot officer in 1953 and participated in 1965 and 1971 wars.

He settled in Muzaffargarh after his retirement. His poetry compilations titled 'Faseel-e-Lab' and 'Kinaray Chasham' were published in the form of book.

He died of cardiac arrest on June 21 in 2010.

