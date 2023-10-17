MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In an inspiring and pivotal moment for the literary and democratic landscape of Pakistan, the Association of Progressive Writers Sindh (APWS) has declared the book, "Column, Kahani and Khakay," as a masterpiece, heralding the promotion of democratic ideals within the nation.

The association awarded a total of 16 remarkable books, penned in various indigenous languages such as Seraiki, Sindhi, Urdu, Balochi, and more. Among this illustrious lineup, it was the exceptional work of the renowned writer, poet, and journalist, in charge of urdu Service APP (Multan) Raziuddin Razi, that truly stole the limelight.

"Column, Kahani and Khakay" is a literary marvel, brimming with an array of columns, enchanting stories, and profound insights known as "Khakay."

These pages transport readers to a bygone era while keeping them astutely informed about the ever-evolving socio-political tapestry of the nation.

Raziuddin Razi's eloquent prose masterfully captures the rich tapestry of political history in Pakistan in a most affable and engaging manner.

Talking to APP, the General Secretary of the Association of Progressive Writers Sindh underlined the indelible mark Raziuddin Razi has left on the annals of history through his unwavering dedication to democratic ideals.

He stated that Razi's contributions have firmly etched themselves into the chronicles of the time, forever serving as an inspiration to all those who cherish the democratic values that underpin our society.

Indeed, "Column, Kahani and Khakay" offers a unique voyage through Pakistan's political history, elegantly chronicling events in a way that not only enlightens the contemporary generation but also provides understanding to those yet to come.

This monumental achievement is a testament to Raziuddin Razi's unwavering commitment to fostering awareness and understanding among the populace, ensuring that the torch of democracy continues to burn brightly in Pakistan, said Mangi.

As we celebrate this exceptional recognition, "Column, Kahani and Khakay" takes its rightful place as a literary treasure, a cornerstone of democratic education, and a source of pride for Pakistan, shedding light on the enduring values of democracy that are vital for the nation's bright future. An excellent ceremony in this regard will be held soon, said Mangi.