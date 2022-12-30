UrduPoint.com

Poet Shabnam Romani Remembered On 94th Birthday

December 30, 2022

Poet Shabnam Romani remembered on 94th birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Mirza Azeem Baig Chughtai, known in literary circles by his pen name Shabnam Romani, was remembered here Friday on his 94th birthday for his services and contribution to the urdu language and literature.

Romani was born in Budaun, India, but moved to Pakistan and lived most of his life in Karachi. He is known for writing nazam, ghazal and short Urdu stories.

Shabnam Romani wrote a number of books, including Masnavi Sair-e-Karachi, Jazeera, Tohmat, Doosra Himala, Hyde Park, Mozay Chilghozay, and Hurf Nissbat hajira.

He was also the publisher and editor of Quarterly Aqdar, a literary Urdu magazine, and wrote a regular column in 'Daily Mashriq' Karachi.

At the age of 80, Romani died on February 17, 2009, after a long illness.

Faisal Azeem, one of Romani's two sons, is a poet based in Canada and his book 'Meri Aankhon saay Dekho' was published in 2006.

