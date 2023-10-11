Open Menu

Poet Tauseef Tabassum Remembered

Published October 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Renowned poet Tauseef Tabassum was remembered in an obituary reference, organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) here on Wednesday.

The poets, scholars, and admirers alike spoke of Tauseef Tabassum's unique talent and the profound impact of his poetry on contemporary and classical genres.

Poet Iftikhar Arif emphasized Tauseef Tabassum's significant connection to the written word, highlighting his extensive work related to Munir Shikohabadi and his ability to artfully meld modern themes with classical styles.

Najeeba Arif, Chairman PAL, recognized the late poet's enduring legacy, thanking all the speakers and the poet's family for their contributions.

The gathering shed light on his unfulfilled desire to publish his work, including "Noah's book," and a collective hope for its posthumous release.

The obituary reference served as a heartfelt tribute to a man who, through his words, touched the hearts and minds of many, leaving an indomitable mark on the world of letters.

Tabassum, who passed away at the age of ninety-five, left an indelible mark on the world of poetry and literature.

