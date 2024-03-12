Open Menu

Poet, Writer, Intellectual Shabnam Shakeel Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered

Poet, writer, intellectual and academician Shabnam Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Poet, writer, intellectual and academician Shabnam Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Born on March 12, 1942 in Lahore, Shabnam Shakeel was the daughter of Syed Abid Ali Abid, a renowned poet, critic, and academician.

After completing her studies, she joined Queen’s Mary College, Lahore, as a teacher and spent 30 years in the education sector.

She started writing at an early age and published her first book “Tanqeedi Mazameen” in 1965.

Besides, she also published books “Shabzaad” (poetry collection) in 1987, “Izteraab” (poetry collection) in 1994, “Taqreeb Kuch Tau” in 2003. Another poetry collection of Shabnam Shakeel “Musafat Raigan Thi” was published in 2008.

She won numerous awards, honours and titles for her contributions to urdu literature including the prestigious presidents' Pride of Performance award in 2005.

She died on March 2, 2013 in Karachi at the age of 70.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Education Died Mary Abid Ali Shakeel Shabnam March

Recent Stories

Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

2 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

2 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute

Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute

2 minutes ago
 Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite ..

Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects

2 minutes ago
 NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training

NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training

2 minutes ago
 Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplift ..

Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister

2 minutes ago
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month ..

Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet min ..

Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers

13 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 trad ..

Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 traders fined

13 minutes ago
 Kashmiri delegation calls on Special Rapputor Voul ..

Kashmiri delegation calls on Special Rapputor Voule

13 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to deal with disease in banana cr ..

Efforts underway to deal with disease in banana crop: Secretary Agriculture

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan