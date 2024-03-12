Poet, Writer, Intellectual Shabnam Shakeel Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Poet, writer, intellectual and academician Shabnam Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Poet, writer, intellectual and academician Shabnam Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Tuesday.
Born on March 12, 1942 in Lahore, Shabnam Shakeel was the daughter of Syed Abid Ali Abid, a renowned poet, critic, and academician.
After completing her studies, she joined Queen’s Mary College, Lahore, as a teacher and spent 30 years in the education sector.
She started writing at an early age and published her first book “Tanqeedi Mazameen” in 1965.
Besides, she also published books “Shabzaad” (poetry collection) in 1987, “Izteraab” (poetry collection) in 1994, “Taqreeb Kuch Tau” in 2003. Another poetry collection of Shabnam Shakeel “Musafat Raigan Thi” was published in 2008.
She won numerous awards, honours and titles for her contributions to urdu literature including the prestigious presidents' Pride of Performance award in 2005.
Recent Stories
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects
NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training
Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers
Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 traders fined
Kashmiri delegation calls on Special Rapputor Voule
Efforts underway to deal with disease in banana crop: Secretary Agriculture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC2 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute2 minutes ago
-
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects2 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers13 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 traders fined13 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation calls on Special Rapputor Voule13 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to deal with disease in banana crop: Secretary Agriculture13 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter19 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 3 wanted suspects.1 minute ago
-
Shopkeepers fined; seven butchers arrested in Nowshera1 minute ago