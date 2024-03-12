Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered

Poet, writer, intellectual and academician Shabnam Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Poet, writer, intellectual and academician Shabnam Shakeel was remembered on the occasion of her birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Born on March 12, 1942 in Lahore, Shabnam Shakeel was the daughter of Syed Abid Ali Abid, a renowned poet, critic, and academician.

After completing her studies, she joined Queen’s Mary College, Lahore, as a teacher and spent 30 years in the education sector.

She started writing at an early age and published her first book “Tanqeedi Mazameen” in 1965.

Besides, she also published books “Shabzaad” (poetry collection) in 1987, “Izteraab” (poetry collection) in 1994, “Taqreeb Kuch Tau” in 2003. Another poetry collection of Shabnam Shakeel “Musafat Raigan Thi” was published in 2008.

She won numerous awards, honours and titles for her contributions to urdu literature including the prestigious presidents' Pride of Performance award in 2005.

She died on March 2, 2013 in Karachi at the age of 70.