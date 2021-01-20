Poet, writer Jamil Aali remembered

Famous poet, writer and scholar Jamiluddin Aali was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Famous poet, writer and scholar Jamiluddin Aali was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Aali was born to a literary family in Delhi on January 20, 1925 and after partition, he moved to Pakistan.

Jamiluddin Aali authored many popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan", "Hum Maain, Hum Behnain, Hum Baitiyan" and "Mera Inam Pakistan".

He wrote many books and travelogues including "Aye Mere Dasht-e-Sukhan", "La Hasil", "Nai Kiran", and "Duniya Mere Aagye".

He was the recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Awards.

He died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015 in Karachi.