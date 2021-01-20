UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poet, Writer Jamil Aali Remembered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:20 PM

Poet, writer Jamil Aali remembered

Famous poet, writer and scholar Jamiluddin Aali was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Famous poet, writer and scholar Jamiluddin Aali was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Aali was born to a literary family in Delhi on January 20, 1925 and after partition, he moved to Pakistan.

Jamiluddin Aali authored many popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan", "Hum Maain, Hum Behnain, Hum Baitiyan" and "Mera Inam Pakistan".

He wrote many books and travelogues including "Aye Mere Dasht-e-Sukhan", "La Hasil", "Nai Kiran", and "Duniya Mere Aagye".

He was the recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Awards.

He died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Delhi Jamiluddin Aali Died January November 2015 Family

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

7 minutes ago

Early Parliamentary Elections in Moldova Can Unloc ..

1 minute ago

Bomb threat at US Supreme Court ahead of Biden ina ..

1 minute ago

Premier League to start trial of concussion subs

1 minute ago

Macron urged to set up 'truth commission' on abuse ..

1 minute ago

Gustard steps down as Harlequins director of rugby ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.