Poet, writer Nazir Bhatti dies of cardiac arrest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Prominent urdu and Pashto drama, film writer and poet Nazir Bhatti died at the age of 80 here after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest late Sunday night.

Nazir Bhatti wrote hundreds of memorable dramas and dozens of film stories and series. In 1969, Shabab Kiranvi produced famous Urdu film "Dard" on the story of novel of Nazir Bhatti.

Besides, Urdu film Dard, Bhatti also wrote stories for other famous films including Baghi Qaidi, Shakk, Toofan, Zindagi, Chambeli, Janwar and Aik Dulhan. For Pashto Bhatti wrote the stories for famed films like Prang,Ujrati Qatil, Saugand and Qanoon.

Nazir Bhatti also wrote for ptv and added some memorable dramas and series like Reza Reza, Saanp, Siriyaan, Aa Bail Mujhay Maar, Rait Ka Bhanwar and Gulabo Mahtabo on PTV credit. His Hindko dramas Parchol, Amanat, Kaan Bol Paye and Karol still lived in the minds of Hindko speakers.

Bhatti also wrote for Radio and theater. He was a writer, song writer, column writer and a researcher. His book Shaam e Alam was recently short listed for Qaumi Award by the academy Adbiyat Pakistan.

His funeral prayer was offered at Peoples Colony Peshawar.