Poet, Writer Omar Badshah Retired As District Account Officer
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Well-known poet, writer and Senior Editor of District Accounts Office Kohat Omar Badshah retired in the age of sixty after completing his tenure.
In this connection, Staff and Officers hosted a farewell party in the honor of Omar Badshah with Treasury Officer Mohammad Arshad Khan and other colleagues expressing their views about Omar Badshah's life and work.
He is an honest and capable officer and never neglected his duties. During his service, his work has been commendable. At the end of the ceremony, gifts were presented by all the staff and prayers were offered for his healthy and long life and best wishes.
Finally, outgoing senior editor Omar Badshah thanked all the staff and officers of the Accounts Office for holding a farewell ceremony in his honor.
