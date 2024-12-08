Open Menu

Poetess Kalsoom Zaib Lauds Paraplegic Center’s Efforts For Suffering Humanity

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Poetess Kalsoom Zaib lauds paraplegic center’s efforts for suffering humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Renowned Urdu-Pashto poetess and writer, Kalsoom Zaib, Executive Member of the board of Directors of the academy of Letters Pakistan, recently visited the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar.

During her visit, she commended the center’s exceptional efforts in providing both physical and psychological rehabilitation to patients with spinal cord injuries.

Kalsoom Zaib described the Paraplegic Center as a "living example of serving suffering humanity," and praised its head, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, for his dedication and tireless commitment to the cause.

She expressed that Dr. Ilyas’s work deserves divine rewards for the positive impact it has on the lives of countless individuals.

In a simple yet dignified ceremony, she presented a set of her novel, research works, and poetry collections to Dr. Ilyas as a token of appreciation for his efforts.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, in response, highlighted the important role of poets in society, stating that poets, as “pulse-knowers,” have the power to raise public awareness and support the rehabilitation of those suffering from spinal injuries through their literary works.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Visit From

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

23 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

24 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

24 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan