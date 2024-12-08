Poetess Kalsoom Zaib Lauds Paraplegic Center’s Efforts For Suffering Humanity
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Renowned Urdu-Pashto poetess and writer, Kalsoom Zaib, Executive Member of the board of Directors of the academy of Letters Pakistan, recently visited the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar.
During her visit, she commended the center’s exceptional efforts in providing both physical and psychological rehabilitation to patients with spinal cord injuries.
Kalsoom Zaib described the Paraplegic Center as a "living example of serving suffering humanity," and praised its head, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, for his dedication and tireless commitment to the cause.
She expressed that Dr. Ilyas’s work deserves divine rewards for the positive impact it has on the lives of countless individuals.
In a simple yet dignified ceremony, she presented a set of her novel, research works, and poetry collections to Dr. Ilyas as a token of appreciation for his efforts.
Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, in response, highlighted the important role of poets in society, stating that poets, as “pulse-knowers,” have the power to raise public awareness and support the rehabilitation of those suffering from spinal injuries through their literary works.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Corruption hinders economic growth, weakens social structures: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Two men stab wives to death in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 3 outlaws in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
CM KP for timely completion of development projects in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
62,268 'drug-traffickers' arrested this year11 minutes ago
-
LESCO action against power pilferers in Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura11 minutes ago
-
Kohat police crack down on aerial firing11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan women Cricket team celebrates birthday of Haniah Ahmer11 minutes ago
-
Business leaders visit thalassaemia centre11 minutes ago
-
DC urges citizen to support admin for discouraging professional beggars12 minutes ago
-
12 held on violation of tenancy law12 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's sister12 minutes ago