Poetess Kalsoom Zaib lauds paraplegic center’s efforts for suffering humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Renowned Urdu-Pashto poetess and writer, Kalsoom Zaib, Executive Member of the board of Directors of the academy of Letters Pakistan, recently visited the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar.

During her visit, she commended the center’s exceptional efforts in providing both physical and psychological rehabilitation to patients with spinal cord injuries.

Kalsoom Zaib described the Paraplegic Center as a "living example of serving suffering humanity," and praised its head, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, for his dedication and tireless commitment to the cause.

She expressed that Dr. Ilyas’s work deserves divine rewards for the positive impact it has on the lives of countless individuals.

In a simple yet dignified ceremony, she presented a set of her novel, research works, and poetry collections to Dr. Ilyas as a token of appreciation for his efforts.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, in response, highlighted the important role of poets in society, stating that poets, as “pulse-knowers,” have the power to raise public awareness and support the rehabilitation of those suffering from spinal injuries through their literary works.