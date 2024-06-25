Poetic Collection Titled "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A book launching ceremony was held in which renowned poet Aftab Khan's poetry collection "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" was launched.
The event which was organized by Qalam Qafila Islamabad here at Punjab Arts (PAC) Rawalpindi on Tuesday, was presided over by Professor Dr. Munawwar Hashmi.
In his address, Dr. Munawwar Hashmi remarked that poetry revolving around high standards of thought and art achieved the distinction in the poetry world. Aftab Khan is a multifaceted creative poet whose artistic maturity establishes him as an important 'ghazal poet' he added.
Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain stated that Aftab Khan's poetry was a beautiful reference to the modern literary scene. His presence in the literary circles of Rawalpindi is a pleasant literary development, he said.
While expressing his thoughts, the poet and writer Aftab Khan thanked his literary friends for their hospitality and received much applause for his thought-provoking poetry. Dr. Junaid Azhar, Brigadier M.D. Malik, Syed Jamal Zaidi, Saleem Akhtar, Tajammul Shah, Rafat Anjum, and Imran Rushdi expressed their views and presented papers on the book, declaring "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" to be poetry of a unique style.
The book's title "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" meaning "Ash in the Stove' presents 36 poetic collections which
engulfs lyrical depiction of various topics. The prologue of the book has been framed by Nauman Manzoor, a famous poet and member of the Editorial board monthly Biaz.
Dr. Nisar Tarabi, Naseem Sehar, Dr. Nazar Abid, Professor Irfan Jamil and Nayyar Sarhadi also attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO among two suspended over negligence34 seconds ago
-
Training on food safety held for Sugar Mills’ workers40 seconds ago
-
NAB inquiry case against BRT contractors adjourned for 24th July43 seconds ago
-
Role of scholars important in maintaining peace during Muharram: Commissioner46 seconds ago
-
Six profiteers held50 seconds ago
-
Randhawa announces establishment of DMA in federal capital53 seconds ago
-
Two killed, eight injured in road accident21 minutes ago
-
AJK Universities face funding crisis, thousands of jobs at risk40 minutes ago
-
DIKhan witnesses increase in street crimes41 minutes ago
-
Man murdered by in-laws1 hour ago
-
Restrictions imposed in IIOJK ahead of Amarnath Yatra1 hour ago
-
Senate required to submit proposal on budget in National Assembly within 14 days: Dar1 hour ago