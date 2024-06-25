Poetic collection titled "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" launched

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A book launching ceremony was held in which renowned poet Aftab Khan's poetry collection "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" was launched.

The event which was organized by Qalam Qafila Islamabad here at Punjab Arts (PAC) Rawalpindi on Tuesday, was presided over by Professor Dr. Munawwar Hashmi.

In his address, Dr. Munawwar Hashmi remarked that poetry revolving around high standards of thought and art achieved the distinction in the poetry world. Aftab Khan is a multifaceted creative poet whose artistic maturity establishes him as an important 'ghazal poet' he added.

Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain stated that Aftab Khan's poetry was a beautiful reference to the modern literary scene. His presence in the literary circles of Rawalpindi is a pleasant literary development, he said.

While expressing his thoughts, the poet and writer Aftab Khan thanked his literary friends for their hospitality and received much applause for his thought-provoking poetry. Dr. Junaid Azhar, Brigadier M.D. Malik, Syed Jamal Zaidi, Saleem Akhtar, Tajammul Shah, Rafat Anjum, and Imran Rushdi expressed their views and presented papers on the book, declaring "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" to be poetry of a unique style.

The book's title "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" meaning "Ash in the Stove' presents 36 poetic collections which

engulfs lyrical depiction of various topics. The prologue of the book has been framed by Nauman Manzoor, a famous poet and member of the Editorial board monthly Biaz.

Dr. Nisar Tarabi, Naseem Sehar, Dr. Nazar Abid, Professor Irfan Jamil and Nayyar Sarhadi also attended the ceremony.