Open Menu

Poetic Collection Titled "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Poetic collection titled "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" launched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A book launching ceremony was held in which renowned poet Aftab Khan's poetry collection "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" was launched.

The event which was organized by Qalam Qafila Islamabad here at Punjab Arts (PAC) Rawalpindi on Tuesday, was presided over by Professor Dr. Munawwar Hashmi.

In his address, Dr. Munawwar Hashmi remarked that poetry revolving around high standards of thought and art achieved the distinction in the poetry world. Aftab Khan is a multifaceted creative poet whose artistic maturity establishes him as an important 'ghazal poet' he added.

Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain stated that Aftab Khan's poetry was a beautiful reference to the modern literary scene. His presence in the literary circles of Rawalpindi is a pleasant literary development, he said.

While expressing his thoughts, the poet and writer Aftab Khan thanked his literary friends for their hospitality and received much applause for his thought-provoking poetry. Dr. Junaid Azhar, Brigadier M.D. Malik, Syed Jamal Zaidi, Saleem Akhtar, Tajammul Shah, Rafat Anjum, and Imran Rushdi expressed their views and presented papers on the book, declaring "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" to be poetry of a unique style.

The book's title "Ujagh Mein Pari Hai Raakh" meaning "Ash in the Stove' presents 36 poetic collections which

engulfs lyrical depiction of various topics. The prologue of the book has been framed by Nauman Manzoor, a famous poet and member of the Editorial board monthly Biaz.

Dr. Nisar Tarabi, Naseem Sehar, Dr. Nazar Abid, Professor Irfan Jamil and Nayyar Sarhadi also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Punjab Rawalpindi Event

Recent Stories

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

2 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

16 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

16 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

16 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

16 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

16 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan