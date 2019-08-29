UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poetic Sitting At Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce Industry (FCCI)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:43 PM

Poetic sitting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI)

A poetic sitting was held in connection with the independence day and Kashmir solidarity at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : A poetic sitting was held in connection with the independence day and Kashmir solidarity at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday.

Dr Riaz Majeed, Sofia Bedar, Nusrat Siddiqui, Anjum Saleemi, Maqsood Wafa, Naz Fatima, Sanaullah Zaheer, Nadeem Ravi and Hameed Shakir presented their poetry while Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar was the guest of honour.

On this occasion, Dr Riaz Majeed, a renowned intellectual and former principal of the Government College Faisalabad, said this elite gathering of poets, industrialists and businessmen indicated that they not only shared the same sentiments about independence and Kashmir but also committed to preserve independence in addition to extending moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Former president FCCI Ch Muhammad Nawaz thanked the participants and hoped that this sitting would bridge the gap between poets and businessmen.

More Stories From Pakistan

