Poetic sitting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : A poetic sitting was held in connection with the independence day and Kashmir solidarity at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday.

Dr Riaz Majeed, Sofia Bedar, Nusrat Siddiqui, Anjum Saleemi, Maqsood Wafa, Naz Fatima, Sanaullah Zaheer, Nadeem Ravi and Hameed Shakir presented their poetry while Director Arts Council Sofia Bedar was the guest of honour.

On this occasion, Dr Riaz Majeed, a renowned intellectual and former principal of the Government College Faisalabad, said this elite gathering of poets, industrialists and businessmen indicated that they not only shared the same sentiments about independence and Kashmir but also committed to preserve independence in addition to extending moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Former president FCCI Ch Muhammad Nawaz thanked the participants and hoped that this sitting would bridge the gap between poets and businessmen.