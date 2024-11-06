Open Menu

Poetic Symposium Held In Connection With Iqbal Day

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

A poetic symposium 'Bayad-e-Iqbal' was held in connection with Iqbal Day, here at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi where a rich tribute was presented to the great services of the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A poetic symposium 'Bayad-e-Iqbal' was held in connection with Iqbal Day, here at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi where a rich tribute was presented to the great services of the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Organized by Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam, the symposium was attended by eminent poets and writers from all over the country.

The poets and speakers shed light on the various aspects of Iqbal's thoughts and philosophy. They presented Iqbal's poems and paid tribute to Hakeem-ul-Umat in a magnificent way.

Raja Abdul Qayyum, former DG Ministry of Information and Broadcasting presided over the event whereas famous writer and poetess Asnath Kanwal was the chief guest on the occasion. Zafar Iqbal Anjum, a famous writer and former Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the guest of honor at the symposium.

Ali Asghar Samar, Founder and President of Ahbab-e-Qalam, Munazah Javed, Syeda Seema Qamar, Shahida Urfi, and Syeda Rubina also participated in the symposium. Civil society members including literary figures attended the event.

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Rawalpindi Event All From

Recent Stories

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

49 seconds ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

51 seconds ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

40 seconds ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

41 seconds ago
 Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arreste ..

Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants

2 minutes ago
 Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim ..

Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters

43 seconds ago
4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrest ..

4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in a Year: ICT police

45 seconds ago
 Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action again ..

Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action against illegal colonies' owners

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire ef ..

Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon: Minist ..

40 minutes ago
 Wall Street smashes records, dollar soars as Trump ..

Wall Street smashes records, dollar soars as Trump wins

40 minutes ago
 DIG Raza holds open court to address public grieva ..

DIG Raza holds open court to address public grievances

40 minutes ago
 SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor ..

SESSI starts awareness campaign on Benazir Mazdoor Card

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan