Poetry A Beautiful Source Of Expressing Sentiments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM
The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ Thursday said that poetry was a beautiful source of expressing sentiments which touches the heart effectively
In a statement on World Poetry Day, he said that poetry was the shape of sentiments and emotions which also narrates behaviour of society.
He said that everyone could not become a poet as it is a divine gift and added that various revolutionary changes have been made in revolutionary literature through resistance poetry and history was filled up with such precedents.
