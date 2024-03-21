Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ Thursday said that poetry was a beautiful source of expressing sentiments which touches the heart effectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ Thursday said that poetry was a beautiful source of expressing sentiments which touches the heart effectively.

In a statement on World Poetry Day, he said that poetry was the shape of sentiments and emotions which also narrates behaviour of society.

He said that everyone could not become a poet as it is a divine gift and added that various revolutionary changes have been made in revolutionary literature through resistance poetry and history was filled up with such precedents.

APP/nsm