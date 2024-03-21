Open Menu

Poetry A Beautiful Source Of Expressing Sentiments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments

The Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ Thursday said that poetry was a beautiful source of expressing sentiments which touches the heart effectively

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ Thursday said that poetry was a beautiful source of expressing sentiments which touches the heart effectively.

In a statement on World Poetry Day, he said that poetry was the shape of sentiments and emotions which also narrates behaviour of society.

He said that everyone could not become a poet as it is a divine gift and added that various revolutionary changes have been made in revolutionary literature through resistance poetry and history was filled up with such precedents.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

World

Recent Stories

IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' ..

IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder

52 seconds ago
 Experts call for urgent action to resolve challeng ..

Experts call for urgent action to resolve challenge of out-of-school children

54 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kash ..

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enha ..

44 seconds ago
 Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur

Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur

48 seconds ago
 Irish PM resignation: what happens next?

Irish PM resignation: what happens next?

49 seconds ago
 LPG distributors association protests against FIR ..

LPG distributors association protests against FIRs, heavy fines

51 seconds ago
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

18 minutes ago
 Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water t ..

Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..

18 minutes ago
 ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting ..

‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings

18 minutes ago
 Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to en ..

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

18 minutes ago
 11 traders fined during crackdown

11 traders fined during crackdown

22 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan