Poetry always went against cruelty, in favour of love: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that the poetry always went against cruelty and in favour of love.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of 30th World Mushairah as a special guest.

The Governor Sindh said that Mushaira was an ancient tradition, which spread the message of love, and brotherhood.

He said that Mushaira was not just a name for reciting poetry, but it also spoke of hearts and feelings.

Tessori said that Mushaira was also an effective tool to raise social problems. He said that world mushaira was a message to give priority to the humanity. The Governor further said that he will keep this literary tradition alive forever.