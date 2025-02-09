Poetry Always Went Against Cruelty, In Favour Of Love: Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that the poetry always went against cruelty and in favour of love.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of 30th World Mushairah as a special guest.
The Governor Sindh said that Mushaira was an ancient tradition, which spread the message of love, and brotherhood.
He said that Mushaira was not just a name for reciting poetry, but it also spoke of hearts and feelings.
Tessori said that Mushaira was also an effective tool to raise social problems. He said that world mushaira was a message to give priority to the humanity. The Governor further said that he will keep this literary tradition alive forever.
Recent Stories
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTO to visit Multan, engage with business community6 minutes ago
-
8th convoy of 120 vehicles carrying relief goods departs for Parachinar6 minutes ago
-
Poetry always went against cruelty, in favour of love: Governor6 minutes ago
-
Former PM calls on Sindh CM6 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,496 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
One killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, recovered 1480g hashish26 minutes ago
-
4 injured in vehicle collision with police van26 minutes ago
-
Bani Police bust 3-member bike lifters’ gang26 minutes ago
-
Police urge drivers to install back lights to prevent accidents26 minutes ago
-
4 hurt in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi invites investors to explore business opportunities in KP26 minutes ago