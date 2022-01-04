Poetry collection 'Khushbo Khayal' launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) - Karachi organized the launch of Samreen Nadeem's poetry collection "Khushbo Khayal" at Hasina Moin Hall.

The launching ceremony was presided over by Prof. Sehar Ansari.

Furqan Siddiqui, Amjad Shah, Nisa Ahmed, Asma, Alina Irfan, and others expressed their views on the poetry collection.

They said that "Khushbo Khayal" was an excellent poetry collection.