UrduPoint.com

Poetry Collection 'Khushbo Khayal' Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Poetry collection 'Khushbo Khayal' launched

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) - Karachi organized the launch of Samreen Nadeem's poetry collection "Khushbo Khayal" at Hasina Moin Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) - Karachi organized the launch of Samreen Nadeem's poetry collection "Khushbo Khayal" at Hasina Moin Hall.

The launching ceremony was presided over by Prof. Sehar Ansari.

Furqan Siddiqui, Amjad Shah, Nisa Ahmed, Asma, Alina Irfan, and others expressed their views on the poetry collection.

They said that "Khushbo Khayal" was an excellent poetry collection.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan

Recent Stories

Rain forecast for Sukkur division

Rain forecast for Sukkur division

8 minutes ago
 Sindh on the road to development, prosperity, says ..

Sindh on the road to development, prosperity, says CM

9 minutes ago
 Three-day pottery making workshop concludes at Pun ..

Three-day pottery making workshop concludes at Punjab Arts Council

9 minutes ago
 DC Chairs District Emergency Response Committee Me ..

DC Chairs District Emergency Response Committee Meeting

9 minutes ago
 Gang of snatchers held; cash and bike recovered

Gang of snatchers held; cash and bike recovered

12 minutes ago
 ECP delegation meets Brazilian envoy to learn abou ..

ECP delegation meets Brazilian envoy to learn about EVM,I-Voting

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.