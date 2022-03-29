UrduPoint.com

Poetry Collection "Muzayen Hein Meray Khuwab" Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Poetry collection "Muzayen Hein Meray Khuwab" launched

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Daricha Adab Pakistan Welfare Society -Karachi Unit organized the launch of Nazhat Jahan Naz's poetry collection "Muzayen Hein Meray Khuwab" at Hasina Moin Hall here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Daricha Adab Pakistan Welfare Society -Karachi Unit organized the launch of Nazhat Jahan Naz's poetry collection "Muzayen Hein Meray Khuwab" at Hasina Moin Hall here on Tuesday.

Prof. Sehar Ansari presided on the occasion while the special guest was Prof. Shadab Ehsani and the guest of honor was Farasat Rizvi.

Prof. Sahar Ansari while expressing his views said that there are very few books in which so many poems have been selected, it indicates a connection with a cultural cradle. We also feel the fragrance of, three things are clear in her poetry dreams, possibilities and love which has a different concept, he said.

Special guest Professor Shadab Ehsani said that this book is amazing for him in six years of poetry and language.

Expressing his views, Farasat Rizvi said that Nazhat Naz's poetry is a poetry of love. The metaphor of dream in this book is longing for the future, he said.

Nazhat Jahan Naz said that she is very happy today. The shortcomings that Shadab Ehsani has pointed out need attention, she said.

She expressed gratitude to the Arts Council and all those who participated in the event. Anjum Usman recited some parts of Mahmood Sham's essay while Sadia Hareem recited her poems.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Event All Love

Recent Stories

S. Korea reports 347,554 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 347,554 new COVID-19 cases

43 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committ ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee Launches Nuzhat Jahan Naz P ..

55 minutes ago
 RTI act to ensure provision of information to publ ..

RTI act to ensure provision of information to public, good governance: Sajid Kha ..

46 seconds ago
 FM arrives in China to attend meeting on Afghanist ..

FM arrives in China to attend meeting on Afghanistan

48 seconds ago
 Kiev Promises to Refrain From Joining Military All ..

Kiev Promises to Refrain From Joining Military Alliances - Russian Negotiator

50 seconds ago
 Russian Delegation Intends to Leave Istanbul on Tu ..

Russian Delegation Intends to Leave Istanbul on Tuesday - Source

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.