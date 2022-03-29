Poetry collection "Muzayen Hein Meray Khuwab" launched

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Daricha Adab Pakistan Welfare Society -Karachi Unit organized the launch of Nazhat Jahan Naz's poetry collection "Muzayen Hein Meray Khuwab" at Hasina Moin Hall here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Daricha Adab Pakistan Welfare Society -Karachi Unit organized the launch of Nazhat Jahan Naz's poetry collection "Muzayen Hein Meray Khuwab" at Hasina Moin Hall here on Tuesday.

Prof. Sehar Ansari presided on the occasion while the special guest was Prof. Shadab Ehsani and the guest of honor was Farasat Rizvi.

Prof. Sahar Ansari while expressing his views said that there are very few books in which so many poems have been selected, it indicates a connection with a cultural cradle. We also feel the fragrance of, three things are clear in her poetry dreams, possibilities and love which has a different concept, he said.

Special guest Professor Shadab Ehsani said that this book is amazing for him in six years of poetry and language.

Expressing his views, Farasat Rizvi said that Nazhat Naz's poetry is a poetry of love. The metaphor of dream in this book is longing for the future, he said.

Nazhat Jahan Naz said that she is very happy today. The shortcomings that Shadab Ehsani has pointed out need attention, she said.

She expressed gratitude to the Arts Council and all those who participated in the event. Anjum Usman recited some parts of Mahmood Sham's essay while Sadia Hareem recited her poems.