Poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized Zubair raj's poetry collection "Sadai Dil" launching at Hasina Moin Hall here on Wednesday.

Chairman department of Mass Communication Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology Prof. Ouj.e.Kamal presided over the launching.

Special Guest Haji Abdul Shakoor, Honorary Guest Engineer Muhammad Yameen and other notables were among the speakers.

Prof. Ouj.e.Kamal said that Zubair Raj study is wide as well as observation is very deep and his arrival is a breath of fresh air in the new generation.

Abdul Shakoor said that the poetry of "Sada-e-Dil" is a poem from the heart; he has reflected the society in his poetry.

On this occasion, Afsar Saeed Khan read out the dissertation.