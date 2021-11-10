Poetry is a miracle; reaches hearts

The Punjab Arts Council organized a launching ceremony of renowned poet Akram Jazeb's poetry collection "Itsaal" at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab Arts Council organized a launching ceremony of renowned poet Akram Jazeb's poetry collection "Itsaal" at Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr Nisar Turabi while Sarfraz Shahid graced the occasion as special guests.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Nisar said that poetry was the name of sensitive emotions, and Jazeb has beautifully conveyed his thoughts to the audience.

"Poetry is a miracle that reaches the hearts if it becomes an attribute of poetic expression. "he added.

Nisar said that the poetry collection was a gift for those who belonged to the literary circle.

Later, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed congratulated Akram Jazeb on the new poetry collection.

A large number of people belonging to the literary circle participated in the event.