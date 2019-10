Poetry recital arranged at RAC

(@imziishan)

Rawalpindi, Literary society Harf Academy in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a mehfil-e-mushaira which was presided over by famous poet Rehman Hafeez

Anwar Zia, Dr Abid Sial and Shahzad Azhar were among chief guests while Nazar Hussain Naz and Bushra Saeed were guests of honor.

The poets include Tabinda Masud, Usman Azhar, Khalid Saeed, Sultan Harfi, Aqeel Arshad, Nizamat Hussain, Col Shams, Iza Anwar, Shabir Hameed, Ittefaq Butt, Shamsa Naurin, Tasnim Tassuduq, Rukhsana Nazi, Naheed Akhtar, Tabbasum Ikhlaq, Major Uzma, Dr Munir Tabish, Col Arshad, Maj Ghulam Nabi, Col Naeem Ashraf, Nusrat Yab Khan, Gul Nazik, Abdul Qadir Tabban, Saba Khan and others recited their poetry.

The ceremony was anchored by Tabinda Masud and Usman Mazhar. Chairman Harf Academy Col Maqbool Hussain thanked Director RAC Waqar Ahmed for extending full cooperation.