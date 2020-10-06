Poetry recital arranged in honor of Naseem Sheikh

First annual Mushaira in honor of renowned poet Naseem Sheikh arranged with the collaboration of Nayab Adabi Forum of Punjab Council of the Arts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :First annual Mushaira in honor of renowned poet Naseem Sheikh arranged with the collaboration of Nayab Adabi Forum of Punjab Council of the Arts.

The annual poetry recital was presided over by the country's renowned poet, critic and columnist Naseem Sehar.

Mr. Naseem Sheikh, a renowned poet of the country, was awarded the "Rare Literary Award" by the Nayab Adabi Forum for his outstanding literary services.

Naseem Sehar, President of the Mushaera appreciated the literary services of the Forum and hoped to hold similar programs in the future as well.

All the esteemed poets congratulated Nusrat Yab Nusrat, the chairman of the Rare Literary Forum, for organizing his wonderful annual poetry recital.

Waqar Ahmed said that, Poetry is the soul of virtual spirit.

The Council had strive to promote young poets by giving them ample opportunity to show their work to the world. A number of people from different walks of life attend the mushahira.