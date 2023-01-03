Poetry recital, flute performance on Jan 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taimur Afghani - a renowned Heer singer from Sheikhupura District will present recitation of Heer Waris Shah accompanied by flute performance here on January 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Taimur Afghani - a renowned Heer singer from Sheikhupura District will present recitation of Heer Waris Shah accompanied by flute performance here on January 4.

The event is being organized by Blackhole- Islamabad who invited the artiste for Heer recitation to provide quality entertainment to the audience of Federal capital.

Taimur Afghani has participated in many Heer recitation competitions around Punjab and won several awards for his unique style and voice.

According to the organizers, recitation of Heer Waris Shah is an art and for centuries people are singing this romantic epic in community fairs, events and theatres.

"Every Panjabi knows about the romantic poem, Heer and Ranjha. Sayyad Waris Shah, the great poet of the eighteenth century, made this romance immortal.

The poem is so completely interwoven in the social fabric of the Panjab Province, comprising diverse castes, creedsand religions that verses from it are quoted in books," the organizers said.