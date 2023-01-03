UrduPoint.com

Poetry Recital, Flute Performance On Jan 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Poetry recital, flute performance on Jan 4

Taimur Afghani - a renowned Heer singer from Sheikhupura District will present recitation of Heer Waris Shah accompanied by flute performance here on January 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Taimur Afghani - a renowned Heer singer from Sheikhupura District will present recitation of Heer Waris Shah accompanied by flute performance here on January 4.

The event is being organized by Blackhole- Islamabad who invited the artiste for Heer recitation to provide quality entertainment to the audience of Federal capital.

Taimur Afghani has participated in many Heer recitation competitions around Punjab and won several awards for his unique style and voice.

According to the organizers, recitation of Heer Waris Shah is an art and for centuries people are singing this romantic epic in community fairs, events and theatres.

"Every Panjabi knows about the romantic poem, Heer and Ranjha. Sayyad Waris Shah, the great poet of the eighteenth century, made this romance immortal.

The poem is so completely interwoven in the social fabric of the Panjab Province, comprising diverse castes, creedsand religions that verses from it are quoted in books," the organizers said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Century Punjab Sheikhupura January Event From

Recent Stories

German inflation slows again as energy prices ease ..

German inflation slows again as energy prices ease

9 minutes ago
 Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation to Continue Flight ..

Russian Anti-Submarine Aviation to Continue Flights Over Arctic, Atlantic in 202 ..

9 minutes ago
 Hard work, commitment vital for rapid progress: Se ..

Hard work, commitment vital for rapid progress: Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek I ..

9 minutes ago
 Disabled Persons Management Information System (DP ..

Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS) digitizes data of 150,000 ..

9 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry (RCCI) to convene all Pakistan Chamb ..

9 minutes ago
 1.35 mln patients including 30,000 Afghans receive ..

1.35 mln patients including 30,000 Afghans receive treatment at HMC in 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.